On Nutrition: Iron is readily available in many foods

Dates and raisins contain iron: 1 and 1.5 milligrams, respectively, per half-cup serving. For alternatives, consider figs, which contain just over 2 milligrams of iron per half-cup. Other vegetarian sources of iron include the above-mentioned dark green leafy vegetables, lentils and other legumes, blackstrap molasses, iron-fortified cereal and enriched bread.

You should have no problem satisfying your iron intake requirements using foods alone, though certain health issues and medications can affect the iron absorption process. But in any discussion of iron, it is important to bring up a caution not to overdo it. Excess iron can be dangerous, as the body is not efficient at getting rid of its surplus. Most bodies do a reasonable job by producing fewer iron-binding proteins when its stores are full. There is, however, a sneaky and severe genetic iron-storage disease called hemochromatosis where iron builds up in the body. See the discussion at the National Institutes of Health: b.link/cxwg7b.

There are excellent lab tests to see where your body stands with iron; be sure to ask your health professional if this is an issue during your next checkup.

DEAR DR. BLONZ: Is there any difference between fat and oil? — F.S., San Francisco

DEAR F.S.: The terms “fat” and “oil” tend to be used interchangeably, but technically, fats are solid at room temperature (68-72 degrees F), while oils are liquid. It is not unusual for “fat” to be used as a generic term referring to either or both.

