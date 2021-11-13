On Nutrition: Hydrolyzed proteins are nothing to fear

There has been a lot of controversy regarding MSG — some of which may be undeserved. The nonessential amino acid glutamate is most prevalent in intact dietary proteins, where it's part of a chain in a three-dimensional structure. On its own, however, glutamate is a key molecule in cellular metabolism. As the additive MSG — glutamate with a sodium molecule attached — it can affect flavors. Up to 2% of individuals may have short-term reactions to MSG. Symptoms are typically mild and don't require treatment — but there can be exceptions. Blind testing, in which your reactions to foods are assessed without you knowing whether MSG is present, can help determine your risk. For individuals found to be sensitive, the only way to prevent a reaction is to avoid foods containing MSG.

Despite concerns raised by early reports and viral proclamations, decades of research have failed to affirm that MSG ingestion must be a concern for all. As an FYI, the May 2017 issue of Food Science & Nutrition reported that the intake of glutamate from the use of MSG as a food additive is much lower than the estimated intake from glutamate naturally present in foods. (Read more on the MSG controversy at b.link/cqrp4m.)