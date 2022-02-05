On Nutrition: How to store supplements

Dear Dr. Blonz: Some of the supplements I take are tablets, some are softgels, and others appear to be plastic-like capsules. I like to sort them all into small containers with tight lids and then take them according to schedule each day, so that I don’t have to mess with all the bottles. But I have wondered if there is a problem keeping them together like this. What about storage in the refrigerator — is that necessary? Also, is there any concern about taking supplements encased in plastic? Are these OK on a vegan diet? — F.D., Miami