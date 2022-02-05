On Nutrition: How to store supplements

Dear Dr. Blonz: Some of the supplements I take are tablets, some are softgels, and others appear to be plastic-like capsules. I like to sort them all into small containers with tight lids and then take them according to schedule each day, so that I don’t have to mess with all the bottles. But I have wondered if there is a problem keeping them together like this. What about storage in the refrigerator — is that necessary? Also, is there any concern about taking supplements encased in plastic? Are these OK on a vegan diet? — F.D., Miami
Dear F.D.: Your questions apply to prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications as well as supplements. Moisture and heat can decrease the shelf life of all these products. In general, there is little to be concerned about if you are dealing with short-term storage in a well-sealed container.
Storing tablets with softgels will not necessarily cause problems, as long as they are properly stored. It is best to keep supplements in a cool, dry place, avoiding extreme temperatures. Storage in the refrigerator is not necessary unless the product label specifically calls for it. Otherwise, the refrigerator introduces the possibility of exposure to moisture through condensation. Most supplements contain moisture-absorbing packets to help preserve the product.
I am wary of taking such items out of their labeled containers, as this can thwart attempts to identify what’s been ingested in emergencies. If you do this, it is essential to label everything to avoid confusion. Also, consider transferring those moisture-absorbing packets into your dispenser.
What you characterize as a “plastic” encasement is likely a gelatin capsule. Plastics don’t usually dissolve, but gelatin, a protein, does. Gelatin is also used to make softgel capsules; the difference is the inclusion of a softener or plasticizer, like glycerine, to provide the characteristic feel. Gelatin has been in use for capsules and softgels for over a century. It provides a safe, tasteless enclosure that releases its contents into the stomach after about 10 minutes.
Regarding your last point, gelatin is of animal origin, which places it outside the vegan diet. Gelatin comes from purified collagen extracted from structural elements that include skin, bones, cartilage and connective tissue. (Collagen is the most abundant protein in our body. Read more at b.link/t9bkqu.) While there are vegetarian substitutes for gelatin — made from cellulose or tapioca starch, for example — the word “vegetarian” on a dietary supplement label may only apply to what’s inside the capsules or softgels, not the containers themselves. Don’t assume otherwise unless it is clearly stated.
