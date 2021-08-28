On Nutrition: How to bulk up, if you want to

A tendency toward thinness can have several causes. If one or both of his parents are on the slim side, that may be his genetic legacy. There are, however, medical and hormonal reasons for excessive thinness. It is reasonable for your partner to check with his health professional before either of you turn to supplements, diet or exercise as avenues for change.

Assuming that all is OK as you suggest, adding calories should be done in as healthful a way as possible. The primary source of the extra intake should be a mix of complex carbohydrates, healthful fats and protein. Eating more often and snacking with whole foods that have a high caloric density, such as nuts and seeds, will add to the daily caloric intake and provide fiber, a balance of essential fatty acids and beneficial phytochemicals. Rather than eating these foods instead of others, they should be between-meal snacks in your partner's case.

I suggest using food rather than supplements, but there are several concentrated-calorie milkshakes on the market targeted for individuals trying to gain weight. Athletes such as weightlifters, wrestlers and football players often use these weight-gain products to help them gain or maintain weight for their sport. Most of these products contain hundreds of calories; if taken in addition to your regular diet, body weight will be gained.