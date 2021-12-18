On Nutrition: Genetics can give insight, but not the whole health picture

Genetic research continues to reveal information about predispositions to many illnesses, putting us on notice to be vigilant. There are several at-home DNA tests that can let you know where you stand. In addition to providing information to help you track your family tree, such tests can reveal if you have genetic traits associated with disease risks. Programs may even suggest ways to customize your diet and lifestyle to lessen these risks. An entertaining side benefit to these tests is that you can learn about some other genetically determined traits — such as a preference, or dislike, for cilantro; whether you can detect the telltale odor in urine after eating asparagus; a propensity to male pattern baldness; and whether you are more likely to have a ring finger longer or shorter than your index finger.