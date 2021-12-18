On Nutrition: Genetics can give insight, but not the whole health picture

Dear Dr. Blonz: I am focused on diet and exercise, but how much does my family’s health history impact my risk for disease? — T.P., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear T.P.: All of us differ in our risk levels for developing various diseases and conditions, including osteoporosis, certain cancers, high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease, allergies, addiction and diabetes, as well as rare diseases. Finding a frequency of such conditions in your family suggests elements of your genetic legacy are involved.
Genetic research continues to reveal information about predispositions to many illnesses, putting us on notice to be vigilant. There are several at-home DNA tests that can let you know where you stand. In addition to providing information to help you track your family tree, such tests can reveal if you have genetic traits associated with disease risks. Programs may even suggest ways to customize your diet and lifestyle to lessen these risks. An entertaining side benefit to these tests is that you can learn about some other genetically determined traits — such as a preference, or dislike, for cilantro; whether you can detect the telltale odor in urine after eating asparagus; a propensity to male pattern baldness; and whether you are more likely to have a ring finger longer or shorter than your index finger.
On a more practical note, your genetic data can inform you and your physician to monitor your health for any diseases you are at elevated risk for, enabling you to catch them at an earlier, ostensibly more treatable, stage. The data can also prompt you to adopt behaviors to lessen your risks. (See the discussion about genetic tests at b.link/vuhwj8.)
We have much in common with our genetic relatives, but other factors must also be considered. In addition to a genetic legacy, family members often share habits relating to eating, drinking, exercise, smoking and stress. Therefore, your focus on diet and lifestyle makes perfect sense, regardless of what your genetics may be.
Public health nutrition advice will always be entrenched in the language of generalizations; to assemble the best odds for good health, you need to personalize that advice — factoring in your genetic legacy, if you decide to go that route — along with your history of health indicators from annual checkups. You may consult with a dietitian or nutritionist who understands your overall health perspective. Whatever methods you employ, a healthy life will always depend on a hefty serving of advocating on your own behalf.
Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco.
