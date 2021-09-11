On Nutrition: 'Detox' drink nothing more than a quick fix for weight loss

Dear Dr. Blonz: I attended a presentation on toxin buildup in the intestines and how it is responsible for difficult-to-lose weight. The doctor’s presentation spoke about a weight-loss detox routine involving a five-day herbal diet drink. I gave it a try and dropped almost eight pounds. It was incredible, but when switching off the routine for vacation, all the weight came back. How could I have handled it so that the weight stayed off? — T.S., Tulsa

Dear T.S.: The reliance on your scale was misleading. We store energy as fat, the most calorie-dense material. (Fat has nine calories per gram, compared with four for proteins or carbohydrates, and seven for alcohol.)

Body adipose tissue is almost entirely fat. We need to burn approximately 3,500 more calories than we take in to use up a pound of stored body fat.

I don’t know how many calories were in that diet drink, but even if the number was close to zero, losing more than a few pounds of body fat in a week would have been tough.

Check out the ingredients in that drink, as I predict it had diuretic and laxative components. Our body is about 60% water, and diuretics cause a decrease in body water. Laxatives cause a rapid exit of materials in the queue for elimination through your digestive tract.