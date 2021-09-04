On Nutrition: Cold food not a weight-loss trick

Dear Dr. Blonz: Is it possible that cold is an unappreciated fat-loss gimmick? A social media nutritionist used the example that one glass of ice water uses up about eight calories of energy as it warms to body temperature once consumed. Eight calories are not much — about the amount in a half-cup of sliced cucumbers. But could this add up if cold foods were routinely consumed? What about taking cold showers? I realize that this all seems too good to be true, but I wanted your comment on his logic. — T.O., San Diego

Dear T.O.: This question gets aired periodically, and I am guessing it will make the rounds more frequently if it is now on social media; it fits right in the "too good to be true" category.

Calories get used to maintain body temperature within the range for its biochemical reactions. If a food consumed is cold, calories will be passively expended to bring it up to body temperature. We should also consider what happens if a food is warmer than body temperature. In that instance, the excess heat energy in the food would, in theory, spare a few of the body's calories that would have been expended had the warm food not been eaten. Using the converse of that online nutritionist's reasoning, this suggests that eating warmer food would inhibit the loss of weight.