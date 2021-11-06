On Nutrition: Can melatonin be taken daily for sleep issues?

Dear Dr. Blonz: Is it reasonable to take melatonin daily as a sleep aid? — B.S., Westmont, Illinois

Dear B.S.: Melatonin is a hormone that plays a role in our sleep-wake cycle; it is produced by the pea-sized pineal gland located in the center of our brain. The release of melatonin is stimulated by darkness and inhibited by light.

The rationale behind taking melatonin as a sleep-aid supplement — say, in instances of jet lag — is that it might help shift your sleep-wake cycle to the new time zone. Some research supports this use, but most studies find that melatonin does not seem to be very effective for sleep disorders in general.

Most studies note an absence of adverse effects — especially when small dosages (3 milligrams per day) and short-term use are involved. However, keep in mind that melatonin is a hormone usually produced by the body, so unless specifically instructed by your physician, it is not something you want to be taking regularly. It is also a substance that can interact with other medications or supplements. If you do take melatonin, be sure to note it on your medical record for your pharmacist and other health professionals to consider. Find out more about melatonin and its uses at b.link/shvcqu.