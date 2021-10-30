On Nutrition: Can I just take all my pills at once?

Dear Dr. Blonz: When taking pills — vitamins, supplements, prescriptions, whatever — is it important to swallow one pill at a time? Or is it OK to do as I do and take three, four or five in one gulp? As you might imagine, my wife and I have (cordially!) debated this point, and hope you can settle our differences. Don’t worry; we very much love each other, so there’s no chance of serious domestic strife. — F.S., via email

Dear F.S.: It makes no significant difference to our bodies if pills and supplements arrive in the stomach after one swallow, or multiple. The issue is whether your preference for the multi-pill method overtakes your ability to safely swallow the entire bunch at one time.

An overload could present a danger of choking and pill aspiration, which increases with each additional pill. The size, shape and coating of each pill can also affect the risk. The tone of your message suggests some experience at this, but all it takes is an unexpected shock, noise, bump or other distraction at a vulnerable time, and something can go down that “wrong pipe.” Another issue is that swallowing difficulties become more prevalent as we age; check the National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders for more information.