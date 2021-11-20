On Nutrition: Buyer beware alternative medicine and sales pitches

With no need to establish efficacy before making the sale, it becomes the responsibility of the FDA to disprove benefits or show harm. The Federal Trade Commission has the responsibility to go after dubious advertising claims. A better system would be one where product promoters shoulder the burden of substantiation before they begin to seek customers, but that is not the system we have. The problem is made worse because the extent of questionable products and unproven claims is overwhelming — far beyond the ability of regulatory agencies to patrol.

The American public has proven quite vulnerable to health frauds and quackery. Some, perhaps like yourself, are naturally curious. But to those frightened in the face of discomfort, pain and disease, the temptation to try something new is sometimes irresistible. To individuals dissatisfied with the medical establishment, the allure of “alternative medicine,” with its open arms and carefully worded messages, can be too much to disregard.

In some cases, bogus products go beyond a mere waste of time and money. When someone opts for an untried treatment rather than seeking reputable, effective medical therapy from the start, that delay can allow a condition to progress to a more severe state — even an untreatable one.