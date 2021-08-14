On Nutrition: Balance excess protein with plant-based foods

Dear Dr. Blonz: You mentioned that excess dietary protein could increase mineral losses in a recent column. Can you say more about that? Is excess protein hard on the kidneys that have to filter out all that nitrogen, too?

Many Americans do eat excessive protein, whether because of high-protein diets like paleo, our addiction to and overindulgence in meat, or the intense marketing of protein shakes/bars. Are we harming ourselves via mineral loss while also damaging the environment by raising and consuming so much meat? — L.F., Pleasant Hill, California

Dear L.F.: Proteins, which are made up of chains of amino acids, are involved in many functions (for details, see b.link/m6n36h). There is, however, no practical way for the human body to store unused protein for later use.

When we consume more protein than the body needs, the excess gets converted to energy (fat) — something the body is quite efficient at storing. But before this conversion can take place, the amino group must be removed from every amino acid. This becomes “ammonia” waste, which ends up in queue for disposal through the urine. As long as we are adequately hydrated and nourished, there shouldn’t be any problems having our kidneys carrying out this routine assignment.