On Nutrition: Acidic water? Don't sweat it

Dear Dr. Blonz: I want your opinion about some online videos I have seen, which claim that acidic water is a health risk. The people in these videos use pH drops in popular brands of water and show that most are acidic. One exception, of course, is their “medical grade” alkaline water that they claim is best for health — the only one that turns the indicator blue. After this comes a list of health conditions that are affected.
I know this is a serving of promotional nonsense, but I want to know if it is OK, and no less healthy, if the water we drink is not always alkaline. Also, how does this logic translate to whole foods that are acid or alkaline? — W.F., New York City
Dear W.F.: I receive frequent questions on this topic, perhaps because there is so much misleading nonsense out there about the impact of water pH — the measure of its acidity or alkalinity — and whether we harm ourselves by drinking the wrong stuff. It’s a sales pitch attempting to cash in on the public’s limited understanding of the topic.
The products on offer are not sodas or flavored waters, but plain waters with different minerals and natural carbonation combinations. The indicator drops in that video were probably qualitative, meaning they don’t tell you if the water is a strong acid or base, but simply whether its pH is above or below 7.
The body has overlapping systems designed to maintain pH because essential chemical reactions can’t occur if our pH is out of the accepted range. Diseases, conditions, medications, stress or anxiety, in addition to a poor diet, can create an unhealthfully acidic environment. But if you are adequately hydrated and have a healthful, balanced diet, there is no need to be concerned about water that might measure a bit acidic. The systems in our bodies are designed to compensate to keep things on track. We don’t need to eat a more “alkaline diet;” the only real help the body needs is a healthful, plant-based whole foods diet and an active lifestyle.
Healthful foods, including fruits and vegetables, can be on the acidic side: Carrots (pH 6.1), asparagus (pH 6.3) and cauliflower (pH 5.6) would have all turned that indicator the “wrong” color. A typical vinegar used in salad dressing has a pH of about 3, and lemon juice has a pH of 2.3. The hydrochloric acid released in our stomach to break down foods is a very strong acid with a pH of 1.0.
On the alkaline (base) side, baking soda and egg whites have a pH of 8.0. A typical laundry bleach has a pH of 11.4, and the pH of ammonia used for cleaning is 12.0. (Check the pH of many substances at b.link/pdf75.)
A healthy body is adept at dealing with variances and makes adjustments while foods are in the digestive system and then absorbed. The kidneys play a crucial role: The pH of our urine will change according to our state of health and any disease process that might be underway. It also reacts to what we have been eating, drinking or doing, and any medications we are taking. Aside from urine, our perspiration and breath also help to keep body pH in its optimal range.
