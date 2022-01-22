On Nutrition: Acidic water? Don't sweat it

Dear Dr. Blonz: I want your opinion about some online videos I have seen, which claim that acidic water is a health risk. The people in these videos use pH drops in popular brands of water and show that most are acidic. One exception, of course, is their “medical grade” alkaline water that they claim is best for health — the only one that turns the indicator blue. After this comes a list of health conditions that are affected.

I know this is a serving of promotional nonsense, but I want to know if it is OK, and no less healthy, if the water we drink is not always alkaline. Also, how does this logic translate to whole foods that are acid or alkaline? — W.F., New York City

Dear W.F.: I receive frequent questions on this topic, perhaps because there is so much misleading nonsense out there about the impact of water pH — the measure of its acidity or alkalinity — and whether we harm ourselves by drinking the wrong stuff. It’s a sales pitch attempting to cash in on the public’s limited understanding of the topic.