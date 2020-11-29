OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
2. “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)
3. “Nights When Nothing Happened” by Simon Han (Riverhead Books)
4. “Recipes for the Heart” by Andi Whitefield (Christian Faith Publishing, Inc)
5. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
7. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
8. “Moonflower Murders” by Anthony Horowitz (Harper)
9. “The Archer” by Paulo Coelho (Knopf Publishing Group)
10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
5. “A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection” by Steve Martin (Celadon Books)
6. “Diners, Dudes, & Diets: How Gender and Power Collide in Food Media and Culture” by Emily J. H. Contois (University of North Carolina Press)
7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
8. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)
9. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)
10. “Earth Keeper: Reflections on the American Land” by N. Scott Momaday (Harper)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Unlocked Book 8.5 (Keeper of the Lost Cities)” by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin Paperbacks)
2. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
3. “5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas” by Jimmy Fallon (Feiwel & Friends)
4. “The Ickabog” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
5. “The Couch Potato” by Jory John (HarperCollins)
6. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson (HarperCollins)
7. “Instant Karma” by Marissa Meyer (Feiwel & Friends)
8. “The Bad Guys in The One?!” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)
9. “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice” by Nikki Grimes (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)
10. “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin)
