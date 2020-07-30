Fiction
1.“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey Books)
2.“The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
3. “Recipes for the Heart” by Andi Whitefield (Christian Faith Publishing, Inc)
4.“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
5.“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks Landmark)
6.“An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
7.“A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor” by Hank Green (Dutton Books)
8.“28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)
9.“Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)
10.“Chances Are…” by Richard Russo (Vintage)
Nonfiction
1.“The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad” by Mike Birbiglia (Grand Central Publishing)
2.“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
3.“White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)
4.“Black Wall Street: From Riot to Renaissance in Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)
5.“Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame)
6.“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
7.“The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group (NY))
8.“The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America's Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
9.“How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
10.“So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)
Children’s/ Young Adult
1.“The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (Harper Collins)
2.“Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi (Kokila)
3.“Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
4.“A Peculiar Peril” by Jeff VanderMeer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
5.“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
6.“You Should See Me in a Crown” by Leah Johnson (Scholastic)
7.“The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
8.“Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” by Meena Harris (Balzar+Bray)
9.“Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
10.“Pride 1 2 3” by Michael Joosten (Little Simon)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.