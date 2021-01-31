 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nominations for 'Madam President' honors now open

Nominations for 'Madam President' honors now open

{{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa is accepting nominations through Feb. 26 for its annual Madam President event, honoring women for their commitment to leadership and community service.

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. May 5 on the league’s website, lwvtulsa.org.

Nominees must currently live in northeastern Oklahoma and may be of any age, residency status or political affiliation.

Nominations can be made online at lwvtulsa.org/madam-president. A $50 filing fee for nominations supports the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa. A range of sponsorships for the Madam President event are also available.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anniversary: Kelley
Announcements

Anniversary: Kelley

  • Updated

Happy 50th Anniversary to Larry and Carol Kelley! They met when Larry of Okmulgee, OK, was working for the United States Jaycees and Carol Norval of Willington, CT, was representing her home state, as Miss Connecticut 1969.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News