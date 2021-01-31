Nominations for 'Madam President' honors now open

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa is accepting nominations through Feb. 26 for its annual Madam President event, honoring women for their commitment to leadership and community service.

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. May 5 on the league’s website, lwvtulsa.org.

Nominees must currently live in northeastern Oklahoma and may be of any age, residency status or political affiliation.

Nominations can be made online at lwvtulsa.org/madam-president. A $50 filing fee for nominations supports the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa. A range of sponsorships for the Madam President event are also available.

