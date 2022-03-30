Mother-daughter business Chit Chat Art creates inspiring tote bag for Women's History Month

Betty Notter and Valerie Lopez are all about sparking conversation.

The mother-daughter duo are the faces of Chit Chat Art, a business venture they started during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is known for its tote bags displaying artwork designed by Notter. The tote bags depict designs influenced by the duo’s travels, famous Oklahoma artists, superheroes and even zodiac signs and are inspired by conversations — “chit chats” — the two have together about current events and their life experiences.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the two created a special “Grl Pwr” tote bag, meant to celebrate strong women throughout history, poke fun at archaic societal constructs and beauty standards, and, ultimately, facilitate discussion about what it means to be a woman today.

“We just started thinking about all the women in history who have made such a change in our lives, how far we’ve progressed and how far we need to go,” Notter said. “The bag really developed from our conversations about girl power — that’s what it’s all about.”

Notter and Lopez have always maintained a close relationship over the years and make a point to catch up with each other on a weekly basis to discuss current events, personal life updates and much more.

Notter — a lifelong artist and creative — easily transforms the ideas talked about in their weekly chats into artwork, employing acrylic paint to create brightly colored, bold designs often accompanied by text.

“It’s hard to define my artistic style — I’ve always been interested in abstract expressionism, but I like to be rooted in reality,” Notter said. “I can’t create something that satisfies me that doesn’t have space in reality, so my art is a combination of both abstract expressionism and the world today.”

The two owned a successful business in the past, but after selling that company, Notter and Lopez decided they weren’t quite ready to give up their partnership for good. For Chit Chat Art, Notter said she handles the artistic side, while Lopez runs the business and manages logistics.

“When the pandemic hit, I think we really missed working together,” Lopez said.

“I think we really enjoy it,” Notter said. “We always said that when we didn’t have any more fun with the business, we would stop. But we’re still having fun and enjoying the challenges, too.”

As the business has grown, so has the duo’s creative vision. Soon, Chit Chat Art's collection will expand to offer note cards, zipper pouches and possibly pillows and throw blankets, Lopez said.

The new Grl Pwr tote bag is meant to empower anyone who wears it while also informing passers-by about powerful women throughout history. Notter included everyone from Malala Yousafzai and Billie Holiday to Cleopatra, Joan of Arc and even Amanirenas, the one-eyed queen of Kush. Inspiring quotes such as “Pretty is not the rent you pay to exist in the world as a woman” are drawn in bold text, fighting back against antiquated patriarchal ideology.

“My mom is super knowledgeable about women with clout throughout history,” Lopez said. “If you look at the bags, there’s so much information and even fun facts — it’s like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that.’”

In addition to creating the tote bags to commemorate Women’s History Month, it was important to Notter and Lopez to support other local women-owned businesses such as Ida Red, Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66, Big Dipper Creamery and Eleanor’s Bookshop, as well as female social media influencers.

Notter and Lopez provided tote bags for the businesses and influencers to conduct giveaways on social media — asking participants to follow them and tag a woman who inspires them in the comments to be entered into the contest. The response has been amazing, Lopez said.

It’s not too late to enter the social media giveaways, Lopez said. Those interested can find more information about the contests on Instagram by following @chitchatartco.

To shop the tote bags and learn more information about Notter and Lopez, visit chitchatart.com.

