Master Gardener: Top priorities for starting your new garden

Raised bed gardens are great for several reasons. First of all, gardening involves a lot of time down on your knees. As we get older, that gets more difficult. But raised beds can be constructed at a height so that they provide you with either a place to sit while gardening, or if you build them high enough, they can allow you to work in your garden while standing. Every year I get closer and closer to taking the leap into a garden that allows me to stand, but maybe next year.

Raised beds also help solve the soil issue to some degree. When you build a raised bed, you get to fill it with the best garden soil you can afford. In the vast majority of these cases, this will be soil that is superior to the soil that is in your yard… no offense. Raised beds (if constructed properly) can also help keep Bermuda grass from creeping into your garden. And, raised beds typically allow for better soil drainage.

As a beginner, you might want to start small to test the waters (so to speak) before jumping off the high dive. Container gardens are not only a great way to start, but seasoned gardeners also make great use of containers for plants such as blueberries that have specific soil requirements.