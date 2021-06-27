The National Garden Bureau is recognizing the celebrated flower during 2021, and if you want to join in, we have a day trip you should put on your to-do list this summer.
The big, beautiful blooms can be found at the J&B Flower Patch, just south of Preston.
At the flower patch, you can create a bouquet of flowers, and the farm will provide everything you need. It costs $20 for adults and $10 for children, owner Bobbie Fox said.
If you want to just go and enjoy the atmosphere, that’s free. The patch offers a wide variety of sunflowers, cosmos and zinnias. You can also book a photography session and take pictures in front of the gorgeous blooming flowers.
“My husband and I are both school teachers. This was our summer hobby,” Fox said. “We have three boys and two bulldogs. We absolutely love planting flowers, meeting new people and sharing the fruits of our labor. This is a two-man operation and we love doing it. It’s quality time together doing something we enjoy!”
