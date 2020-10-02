Women to Watch: Rita Gallardo is giving back, helping others

But no one was more surprised than Gallardo when, on the first Thursday after the citywide COVID-19 shutdown, four to five times the usual number of hungry families showed up for food.

“We were kind of, like, in shock,” Gallardo said.

But the all-volunteer crew — including her husband and 23-year-old son — quickly got up to speed.

The number of clients each week has dropped off some since then, but the pantry is still helping record numbers of Tulsans.

La Cosecha also provides some cash assistance through the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

“We hear so many stories of people who are left without a job who are about to lose their homes or can’t pay their bills,” Gallardo said.

“To see the people’s reactions — the smiles on their faces, and their eyes light up when we are able to provide a check to help with their bills or we are loading up their vehicles with food — we just love being able to make someone smile.”