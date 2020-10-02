Women to Watch: Meg Charron Webb wants to make OKPOP a catalyst for change

There are several common answers to the question, “What’s the best part of your job?” “TBA” isn’t usually among them.
Yet that’s essentially what Meg Charron Webb, deputy director of OKPOP, or the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, said.
“Honestly, it’s a fun job. I’m not gonna lie,” she said. “I get to meet incredibly inspiring people, and I get to be creative. … But the best part of my job I haven’t even experienced yet. I’m looking forward to figuring out what that is.”
That could be because OKPOP likely won’t open to the public for another two years or so, but don’t let that fool you about Charron Webb’s enthusiasm.
Belonging to a large family of musicians, Charron Webb said she has “been a pop culture connoisseur my whole life. I don’t remember a time that I wasn’t obsessed with music, film, TV and just every facet of the arts and entertainment world.”
As a primary cheerleader for OKPOP, she also knows that her passion will influence Oklahomans for decades to come.
“One of our missions at OKPOP is to inspire a future generation of artists,” she said. “I thought, ‘It’s great that visitors learn about past and present artists, but how are we inspiring the future?’ ”
The answer came one evening at a gathering at the home of entertainer and Tulsa native Mary Kay Place, a big supporter of OKPOP. Just as Charron Webb was about to leave, another Tulsa native, actor and supporter of the museum, Jeanne Tripplehorn, caught her attention and said simply, “I like you.”
Tripplehorn “probably doesn’t even remember” the exchange, Charron Webb said, but for her, it made an impression.
“I felt like I was seen,” she said.
That simple experience showed her the importance of helping others see that if someone who’s really not so different from them can achieve her dreams, so can they.
“I hope that someday, little girls coming through the OKPOP experience know that Jeanne Tripplehorn sees them and that because she did it, they can, too,” Charron Webb said.
“I really hope that OKPOP is the catalyst or the agent for change for little girls who come through.”
