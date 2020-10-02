Women to Watch: Meg Charron Webb wants to make OKPOP a catalyst for change

There are several common answers to the question, “What’s the best part of your job?” “TBA” isn’t usually among them.

Yet that’s essentially what Meg Charron Webb, deputy director of OKPOP, or the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, said.

“Honestly, it’s a fun job. I’m not gonna lie,” she said. “I get to meet incredibly inspiring people, and I get to be creative. … But the best part of my job I haven’t even experienced yet. I’m looking forward to figuring out what that is.”

That could be because OKPOP likely won’t open to the public for another two years or so, but don’t let that fool you about Charron Webb’s enthusiasm.

Belonging to a large family of musicians, Charron Webb said she has “been a pop culture connoisseur my whole life. I don’t remember a time that I wasn’t obsessed with music, film, TV and just every facet of the arts and entertainment world.”

As a primary cheerleader for OKPOP, she also knows that her passion will influence Oklahomans for decades to come.

“One of our missions at OKPOP is to inspire a future generation of artists,” she said. “I thought, ‘It’s great that visitors learn about past and present artists, but how are we inspiring the future?’ ”