Women to Watch: Delia Kimbrel using research, data to advance equity

Delia Kimbrel says friends often laugh when they learn that as a little girl, she wanted to grow up to be a ballerina. Instead, the data-driven director of research and analysis at ImpactTulsa keeps on her toes by using numbers to create something beautiful — equity.

“I always wanted to use research and data to advance equity, social justice, and for policy change,” she said.

ImpactTulsa helps school districts, nonprofit entities, community organizations and businesses reduce disparities along the cradle-to-career continuum.

“Although ImpactTulsa is thought to be more focused on the education sector, its emphasis on cross-sector, collective impact and systems change resonates with me,” Kimbrel said.

The work isn’t always easy, but it is rewarding.

Kimbrel has been working with leaders from the city, school districts, community organizations and internet service providers as part of the Internet Access Task Force to improve internet access throughout the city.

This is especially important as residents are working and studying from their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.