My only hope was my Facebook Messenger account wasn’t being monitored too close by legal authorities.

Me: Is it cut? Is it clean? What size bag? I’ll be driving through that side of town and can pick it up. How much?

This wasn’t a script for a drug deal, I promise. It was a conversation with my friend about how to purchase wild onions, a Native American delicacy that bonds a culture each spring.

My friend Kendall Bread came through for me a few years ago with two gallon-sized bags of fresh, clean, cut wild onions. Each gallon was $20 and well worth the price.

When the grass greens up each spring, it is wild onion season. The harvest begins with the picking process, continues with cleaning, cutting and — my favorite part — eating. With a March 12 birthday, my mom always tried to have a wild onion meal ready for me.

It’s not only the family table that is bonded by wild onions. There are Native American churches across the state that offer Saturday dinners that are important fundraisers.

Kelly “Kritter” Deere of Bristow got a jump start on selling onions this season. He’s already had heavy demand from buyers of his $25 gallon bags. He’s already reserved 50 bundles at a discounted price to a local church’s sale.

Deere, a member of the Creek tribe, has eaten wild onions “as long as I can remember.” He has friends in the Eufaula area who pick and bag them. The group shares in the profit from sales.

“This is the first time that the onions came out early, and everyone is saying they taste better than (the spring onions),” Deere said.

Wild onions are part of the allium plant family. Their growth begins in early spring.

Picking onions isn’t easy work. The best place to harvest sometimes comes from the dampest, muddiest places. Onions can also be found alongside roads. When I was a little boy, I remember going to Mohawk Park and looking for them with family.

Like a good angler with the perfect fishing hole, some who annually harvest onions do not share their favorite spots.

Britteny Cuevas (Creek/Quapaw) of Muskogee began picking onions a few years ago after learning of a secret spot from her uncle William Briggs.

Cuevas said out of respect for the land that she picks, the owner is provided some of the onions that they harvest.

“The cleaning is dirty,” Cuevas said, laughing. “You have to mess with all the mud.”

Cuevas gives plenty of her onions away, she said, to “share what the Creator has given us.”

Her goal this spring is to have an “Indigenous diet,” which will include onions and fresh fish exclusively.

Wild onions are part of the native history, Cuevas said. “They followed us here, and they are a part of our spirit as our food and medicine.”

The cleaning can be messy. There’s plenty of dirt to be scraped off the onions, but it must be done tenderly so as not to destroy the onions.

Sunrise Ross (Creek/Otoe-Missouria) is the pastor of New Hope Indian United Methodist Church in Dewey. Her home church — Haikey Chapel United Methodist Church in south Tulsa — had numerous wild onion dinners in the past.

Ross said funds from dinners pay monthly bills, apportionments and necessary repairs to the churches.

“Unfortunately, the economics of our native churches just aren't what some of the other churches are, so the wild onion dinners/Indian taco sales help greatly, plus, as you know, it helps to keep our family ties to the church as families go back to either help with the fundraiser or to support the fundraiser,” Ross said.

Peeling the dirt and grime off the raw wild onions can be time consuming. A few hours is usually designated for a few gallons. With a church fundraiser, it takes manpower and patience.

“It’s a lot of work, but man, I sure enjoyed doing it and gathering up my family to come out and help (in hopes that they would keep that family connection to the church),” Ross said. “So much goes into getting these events off the ground, and it truly does take everyone pulling together to get that onion supplier lined up or getting church/family to go dig onions, plus who will go shopping for paper products, who will contact all the cooks to come out and then who are the servers?”

The recipes for cooking wild onions differ. A standard recipe includes cutting them into 1-inch pieces and boiling them until soft. Mix the onions with scrambled eggs and the feast is on.

Bread has eaten wild onions her entire life. She laughed when she said she dislikes all other onions. She doesn’t like them on any food. When growing up, she painstakingly took each onion out of the meals her mother would cook.

“To eat a raw onion, oh no. But wild onions, I love the flavor of them and I’ll eat those,” Bread said.

Like a steak needs a baked potato, there needs to be side dishes for wild onions. Bread suggests salt pork, beans and “fry bread, of course.”

Much like Thanksgiving dinner, this isn't just an everyday meal. It's a cultural celebration.

“You can’t just cook just a little bit (of wild onions),” she said. “I’m waiting for my family to get together.”

