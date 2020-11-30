Who are the 12 Tulsans of the Year named by Tulsa World Magazine?

In a year of challenges and heartbreak, these people gave us hope.

Find out who the Tulsans of the Year are this year in the Tulsa World Magazine, which will appear in Saturday's edition for home delivery subscribers and available to buy online at tulsaworldmagazine.com.

Also find gift ideas from local retailers and cookie dough recipes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Get unlimited access to the tulsaworld.com and all the content on tulsaworldmagazine.com with our Cyber Monday deal of $5 for 5 months or $39.99 for a year.

Featured gallery: Meet 51 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love