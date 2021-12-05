The most poignant moment of the year for Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Randle took place less than a month before the world would collectively recognize the period in time that gained them an audience in front of America’s most powerful lawmakers.

Washington, D.C., was the setting. The last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on that day in May told members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee that memories of the unbridled carnage they witnessed were still raw and vivid a century later.

Fletcher, 107, of Bartlesville, sat at a table on Capitol Hill and painfully recounted the sequence of events she unwillingly confronted 100 years earlier.

“I have lived through the massacre every day. … I will never forget,” said Fletcher, who explained that she could “still smell the smoke” and “hear the screams” from the night her family fled the city from mobs of white men.

The three — linked for decades by the horrible event — also pleaded with lawmakers to consider reparations for the generational impact that still resonates as a result of the massacre.

The group and their legal representatives have filed a state reparations lawsuit seeking damages.

“Please give me, my family and my community some justice,” said Randle, then 106.

Amid the ongoing battle to right what they’ve assessed as a moral wrong, the survivors — and their indelible mark on history — were part of several documentaries, magazine profiles and lengthy national newspaper articles.

Closer to home, present-day Tulsans revered Fletcher, Van Ellis and Randle leading up to and after the centennial commemoration.

During the Black Wall Street Memorial March on May 29, the “treasures” of Tulsa, as State Rep. Regina Goodwin described them, were led by a carriage throughout the historic Greenwood District.

Later in the week, the trio were met and publicly acknowledged by President Joe Biden, who made an appearance in Tulsa on June 2 to commemorate the anniversary of the massacre.

“Mother Randle, Mother Fletcher, Mr. Van Ellis, descendants, all survivors — thank you. … Thank you for your courage,” Biden said. “Thank you for your commitment. Thank you to your children and grandchildren, your nieces and nephews. To see and learn from you is a gift, a genuine gift.”

The survivors received even more gifts in the form of an all-expense-paid trip to Accra, Ghana, in August and later donations from organizations.

Van Ellis, who said he had never traveled to Africa previously, said he was “overwhelmed” by the gesture. Fletcher called the trip “great.”

In a year that shined an international spotlight on a portion of Tulsa’s regrettable history, Fletcher, Van Ellis and Randle beamed the brightest.

“Feel good about yourself,” Van Ellis said this summer to the throngs of people who showered him and other survivors with praise. “Be your best in life.”

