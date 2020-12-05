Tulsans of the Year: Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson was born for police work

And in an unprecedented outpouring, Tulsans rallied together to honor Johnson and show support for his wife and two sons and fellow TPD officers.

Kristi Johnson, Johnson’s wife, said six months later, she’s still “overwhelmed” by the displays.

So much at the time was a blur to her, but she noticed and was deeply moved and thankful, she said.

It would’ve meant the world to her husband, she said.

At the time of his death, “Craig was doing exactly what he wanted to do,” she said. “He wanted to be helping people and he wanted to back his guys.”

A graveyard shift supervisor, Johnson oversaw a squad of 11 patrol officers.

He had been in the role for less than a year, following a successful tenure as an investigator that saw him hailed for cracking down on copper thefts.

Clearly, Kristi Johnson said, field work was his preference.

“He was really missing the good that he felt like he could do when he was in the field. He didn’t feel like he was able to do as much in the office.”

In his relatively short time as a supervisor, he made an impression on those under him.