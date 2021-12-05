The conference room had a TV monitor displaying real-time numbers of reported COVID-19 cases from across the country. But as the meeting began on March 19, 2020, the screen reported no deaths in Oklahoma.

Principal Chief David Hill watched the scrolling data as he met with an emergency task force to plan the Muscogee Nation’s response to the approaching pandemic. And he remembers the moment when the state’s number switched from zero to one.

“I still have a picture of it,” Hill says. “I think we were all wondering just how high that number would eventually get.”

When the current chiefs were young men, the three major tribes in the Tulsa area would have played a minimal role in dealing with such a huge crisis, especially outside their own populations. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., for example, remembers when the Cherokee Nation bought an RV to deliver health care services to rural communities, which seemed like an enormous investment at the time.

Now the Cherokees operate the largest tribal health system in the country with a $924 million annual budget. And the Muscogee Nation invested $40 million this year to buy a hospital building in south Tulsa, where it opened a COVID treatment clinic not just for tribal citizens but for all Tulsa residents.

If there was any doubt before the pandemic, COVID-19 made it very clear that all three tribes — Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage — now play a major role in shaping public policy across northeast Oklahoma. And as vaccines became widely available this year, the tribes became indispensable partners with state and county governments to distribute the shots.

‘Got to work together’

Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear asked the tribal newspaper to come take photos last December when he became one of the first people in the Osage Nation to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I wanted everybody to see it,” Standing Bear says. “’Look, I’ve taken it and I’m still here.’ I did the same thing with the second shot and now the booster. I’ve had the newspaper there every time.”

But he understands why a lot of people remain skeptical about the vaccines. The federal government has a long history of breaking promises to Indian tribes, he says. And the pharmaceutical industry reassured the public about the safety of prescription opioids while the drugs wreaked havoc across the Osage Nation and the rest of Oklahoma, he says.

“They brought it on themselves, this level of distrust,” Standing Bear says. “The pharmaceutical companies and the government kept doing things over the decades that allowed this kind of situation to happen, because of the way they behaved.”

But history also showed Standing Bear how important it was to distribute the vaccines as widely as possible. The Osage Nation lost roughly 90% of its population between 1808, when the tribe was forced out of its ancestral homeland in Missouri, and 1890, when the Osage Reservation became part of Oklahoma Territory.

“It was mostly from disease,” Standing Bear says. “Measles, typhus, smallpox — they caught everybody by surprise. And it was devastating. So we have seen what disease can do. And that’s why we understand how important it is to be alert and work together. Quickly. That’s the key. You got to work together quickly. If we don’t work together, everybody’s going to suffer.”

‘Our responsibility’

Chief Hoskin grew up in Vinita, 90 miles northeast of Tulsa. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma, 130 miles southwest of the city. And now he serves as chief in Tahlequah, nearly 100 miles southeast.

Nonetheless, he’s being honored as a Tulsan of the Year, along with Chief Hill in Okmulgee and Chief Standing Bear in Pawhuska. None of them live or work here, so is it stretching the definition of “Tulsan”?

Not much, Hoskin says.

“I have not lived there, but I love the city,” he says.

All three tribes have obviously played a significant role in Tulsa history, but they seem likely to have an even bigger impact on the city’s future, Hoskin says.

“It’s important to the tribes because it’s such a center of economic and cultural vitality for this region,” he says. “Its success means success for the Cherokee Nation also. But I think we’re in an era where the opposite is true as well: The Cherokee Nation’s success is to the benefit of Tulsa.”

Vaccination efforts demonstrated that mutually beneficial relationship more clearly than ever, he says. Nobody will ever be able to count the lives saved, but there’s no denying that the tribes are taking a more active role in public affairs.

“Part of my goal as chief,” Hoskin says, “is to make sure that there’s an understanding that all of the reservation is our responsibility.”

‘Lead by example’

Chief Hill hesitated to take a vaccine when the shots initially became available late last year. Not because he doubted its safety but, with a limited supply at first, he wanted others to have it.

The Muscogee Nation had set clear priorities for the early batches, with the first shots going to tribal elders and health-care workers. Hill was going to wait his turn, until Muscogee health officials intervened.

“You’re the chief, and we need you healthy,” they told him. And they wanted him to set an example.

“You got to lead by example,” Hill says, “especially in a time of crisis.”

Taking office only three months before the pandemic reached Oklahoma, Hill had been among the first elected officials in the state to close public facilities, including casinos. And when vaccines became available, he wanted once again to set the pace.

The tribe offered a $500 incentive for Muscogee citizens who took a shot by the end of September, or $300 for those who take a vaccine by the end of the year.

“We’ve done everything we can to promote it,” Hill says. And not just within the tribe.

Like their Osage and Cherokee counterparts, Muscogee officials began offering vaccines to the general public as soon as the tribe had a large enough supply. They organized a drive-through clinic at the Tulsa County fairgrounds that delivered more than 4,000 doses in late March. And the tribe’s mobile health clinics delivered doses to rural communities for Muscogee citizens and non-citizens alike.

“We take a lot of pride in being good neighbors,” Hill says.

Watch Now: See and Be Scene: Episode 37

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.