Tulsans of the Year: Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson of Union advocates for public education

On a visit to Union High School one September morning, Rebecka Peterson could barely get past the front foyer without getting inundated by hugs from former students.

The 2022-23 State Teacher of the Year, Peterson is taking a paid sabbatical from teaching pre-calculus and Advanced Placement calculus at Union this school year to travel around the state as an advocate for teachers and public education.

“It’s so inspiring to be in other grades or other parts of the state and see that good and important work that educators are doing every day and get to highlight that by being one of their voices,” Peterson said. "It is an honor of a lifetime."

Although she is enjoying the opportunity to meet colleagues throughout Oklahoma, that the student hugs are now fewer and farther between is a downside to the time away from her south Tulsa classroom, she said.

“That’s the part I miss, the student interactions and building those relationships,” she said. “I love spending my day with high schoolers. They’re so fun and funny and inspiring. They give me so much hope for the future.”

“That’s the part I miss — hearing ‘Hi, Mrs. Peterson’ every morning. But knowing that it’s just for a year helps me enjoy this year so much.”

Drawing from her writing experience with the teachers’ blog “One Good Thing,” Peterson is using her yearlong sabbatical not only to meet with educators across Oklahoma but also to put a spotlight on them through a social media campaign modeled after “Humans of New York.”

Calling it a “respect and appreciation tour,” her goal is to hit all 77 counties before her term ends on June 30. Within the first two months of the school year, Peterson visited classrooms and teachers in more than 20 counties.

Although salary concerns have come up in some of her conversations with other teachers, Peterson said more of her colleagues have listed public respect as a more pressing concern when discussing how to improve the profession in light of an ongoing teacher shortage.

“We (Oklahoma public school teachers) are 44,000 strong,” she said. “Teachers, I believe, hold our democracy. We believe so viscerally in the mission of public education that every child is in, every child belongs and everyone has a seat at the table. Every voice has equal representation, and to me, that’s the heartbeat of our democracy. Every day, teachers are safeguarding that. Now more than ever, it’s so important that we elevate their work and respect their work.”

