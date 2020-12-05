Tulsans of the Year: Restore Hope’s Executive Director Jeff Jaynes gives back to community

“All of our programs were aimed at the ‘me’ level,” Jaynes explained, “helping individuals and families. We weren’t really doing anything at the ‘we’ level to solve the problem. To use an old anecdote, we were saving babies out of the river but never asking why the babies were in the river in the first place.”

Gathering a handful of other local agencies that dealt with rental cases, Restore Hope began a series of conversations about policy changes that could reduce Tulsa’s eviction rate. And those discussions quickly moved from the ministry’s conference room to the Mayor’s Office, where the eviction crisis has become a key issue.

This year, as officials became alarmed by COVID’s economic impact, Restore Hope became one of Oklahoma’s leading advocates for intervention at the local, state and federal levels to help keep tenants in their homes. And since late August, Restore Hope has been part of a local effort to distribute $20 million in federal stimulus funds for rental assistance.

For Jaynes, it seems personal. A childhood brush with cancer left him feeling lucky to be alive. And his private-school education gave him opportunities of which others couldn’t dream.