Tulsans of the Year: Real estate agent Rick Guild oversees historic commercial property sale

You might not know commercial real estate agent Rick Guild, but it's a safe bet he knows you.

And your alma mater, golf handicap and name of your pet dog.

Guild's business is getting into yours in the most pleasant way possible.

"Relationships are an art form for him," said Harry Birdwell, chief operating officer of Newmark Robinson Park, Guild's employer. "It's unbelievable."

So is Guild's résumé.

Over a career spanning roughly four decades, Guild has completed more than $1 billion of personal leasing and sales of office and industrial properties in Tulsa. Earlier this year, he spearheaded the $101.17 million sale of the Warren Place office complex, the largest commercial real estate transaction ever recorded in the city, according to Newmark.

For his achievements, Tulsa World Magazine has selected Guild as one of its Tulsans of the Year.

"It's about knowing the buildings, but it's also about knowing the landlords and the tenants and understanding the market," said Guild, senior vice president of Newmark Robinson Park in Tulsa. "It's crazy how if you do it for 40 years how you get to know every building owner, every tenant. ...

"It's my job to know the 60-year-old decision makers, the 50-year-olds, the 40-year-olds, the 30-year-olds. You can't just stay with the people your age or you're going to age out. You have to continue establishing relationships."

Raised in Oklahoma City, Guild attended Oklahoma State University before landing a job in Xerox, where he was groomed in salesmanship.

"They had a dedicated university in Leesburg, Virginia, where they sent you for two months," he said. "Then, they trained you for over a year before they asked you to sell anything. Nobody does that anymore.

"At that time, it was the best sales training in the world."

Guild began his real estate career with the Trammel Crow Company in 1983. He served a stint with Property Company of America before starting his own firm in 1997. He was recruited to work at Newmark Robinson Park two years ago.

Guild's people skills get him in almost every door, and his accessibility allows him to retain and expand his clientele.

"I pick up everybody's phone call," he said. "I don't have an assistant, junior broker, that I push things off on. I do all of it, no matter how small it is, how big it is. My clients expect that."