Tulsans of the Year: Physical therapist Carrie Moss helps refugees in Ukraine

Editor's Note This story originally published Dec. 4, 2022.

Carrie Moss has dedicated her life to helping people with disabilities.

It's the reason she went to Ukraine in the first place. It's what's kept her there for the past eight years.

But after the Russians invaded in February, the Tulsan's skills as a physical therapist were no longer what her patients needed most from her.

With millions of Ukrainians forced to flee the country, Moss and her colleagues temporarily switched gears, converting their clinic in Lutsk into a checkpoint, providing refugees with food, shelter and supplies.

Serving refugees wasn't something they were prepared for, said Moss, who works with patients with spinal injuries.

But "we learned fast," Moss said.

The refugees were "just overflowing," she said. "People just keep coming, keep coming, keep coming."

It included many refugees with disabilities, whom the clinic helped evacuate to Poland.

Moss and her colleagues at the clinic, Agape Rehabilitation Center, were later able to resume rehab work, as the numbers of people seeking evacuation declined.

But concerns about refugees are returning with the coming of winter. Moss said several refugees with disabilities will be staying at Agape through the winter.

"We also have a plan in place to accept refugees with disabilities on a temporary basis as they seek alternative living arrangements," Moss said.

Moss, a Hale High School graduate, started visiting Ukraine several years ago through an organization that provides wheelchairs to those in need. She eventually made it a full-time commitment with Agape, supported by Texas-based Christian Health Service Corps.

Months into a war with no end in sight, Moss has found the best approach is to stay focused on the work.

"You want to do what you can do, and you don't really have time to ponder what could happen," she said.

Sadly, she added, her patients have grown to include wounded soldiers, many of whom sustained spinal cord injuries in the fighting.

If Moss ever lacks for inspiration, she doesn't have to look far to find it. The people of Ukraine are setting a powerful example, she said.

"It's been really amazing to watch how courageous and unified they are in this fight, whether they're wearing army fatigues or not," Moss said.

"Pretty much every Ukrainian is finding a way to fight. With whatever means they can."

