Frontline healthcare workers were hailed as heroes when the coronavirus first gripped the planet in early 2020.

But by the time the Delta variant resulted in a sudden, devastating surge in hospitalizations in summer 2021, local doctors and nurses said politicization and disinformation campaigns against face masks and COVID-19 vaccines had people in their own communities and even families questioning the validity of their expertise and first-hand knowledge of the situation.

Enter Amelia Cannon, then a registered nurse in the emergency room at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital, whose gripping Facebook posts in August became a wake-up call that went worldwide.

At the time, Cannon was not only a nurse on staff but also the mother of one of the youngest critical COVID-19 patients ever treated at the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis.

She believes she gave her 3-year-old daughter Aurora Cannon the virus after contracting it from one of the many unvaccinated patients she had treated at work.

On Aug. 12, Amelia Cannon posted on Facebook: “If you choose not to be vaccinated, you’ve made a choice for my daughter, too. Your choice led to my innocent child being hospitalized. So forgive me, but I am angry. I am angry that I have done EVERYTHING right. Angry that I come to work and exhaust myself to treat unvaccinated patients. Only to bring it home to my babies. Can you imagine my frustration? My guilt? My fear?”

She wanted the world to see what she was witnessing, day in and day out of Aurora’s 12-day hospital stay.

What began as a case of COVID-19 pneumonia turned nightmarish for Amelia and her husband Kyle Cannon, as their daughter went into sudden respiratory distress and landed in the Pediatric ICU.

On Facebook, Amelia posted cell phone video of the little blond-haired toddler with exhausted eyes, sucking in rapid, shallow breaths through ventilation therapy apparatus strapped to her face.

Another video showed Aurora in obvious fear and distress as she was strapped into a rapidly vibrating vest that was shaking loose the secretions trapped in her lungs.

Those videos, photos and late-night posts by Amelia went viral, with hundreds of thousands of video views on her page alone, to say nothing of the video shares by news organizations here in Tulsa and all around the globe.

A crowdsourcing fundraiser set up for the Cannon family drew nearly $37,000 in donations.

When Aurora recovered and was discharged home, Amelia shared her gratitude to everyone concerned: “I am so happy that this chapter of our lives is coming to a close. We will never be the same.”

Watch Now: See and Be Scene: Episode 37

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.