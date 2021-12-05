Calming, classical music; essential oils wafting through the air.

This is no spa, but the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter — albeit with a few changes.

The thought might cause even the average animal-lover to quizzically perk up an ear, but animal enrichment, as Kristin Barney explained, can make a huge difference in the life of a pet, especially one occupying a shelter kennel while awaiting a fur-ever home.

Pets calmed with tunes or stimulated with new smells, activity mats, treat-filled puzzle toys and outdoor play will have better mental and physical health while in a shelter, which means they’re less likely to get sick and more likely to present better for adoption.

“We are Tulsa Animal Welfare, so the welfare of the pets that are in our care is really important to us,” Barney said. “While the shelter environment is never a great place for an animal to be, we want to make it as positive of an experience as we can while they’re here.”

Barney is in Tulsa temporarily on a long-term mission. She and her co-worker, Catherine Eldredge, will stay for a year as part of the Shelter Embed Program through Utah-based Best Friends Animal Society, which aims to transform the country into one of no-kill shelters and communities by 2025.

“No-kill” isn’t the absence of euthanasia, Barney explained, for such will always be necessary for animals who suffer irreparable medical or behavioral conditions that do not allow for an acceptable quality of life.

No-kill means saving animals that are healthy or otherwise treatable for adoption.

Best Friends set its goal five years ago, when nearly 1.5 million cats and dogs were being killed in America’s shelters because they didn’t have the community support or resources needed to save them.

Shelter overpopulation is vast, and “while adoption is very, very important, we’re not going to be able to adopt our way out of this situation,” Barney said.

Spaying and neutering is vital, as are community education and resources like the ones Barney and Eldredge are working to improve to ensure the pets coming to the shelter are only those who actually need to be there.

Lost pets are more likely to be reunited with their owners if their finders do some detective work themselves rather than dropping the pooch or feline at a shelter, Barney said, and many people who feel forced to surrender their animal for temporary financial or other reasons may find there is help available through the shelter’s community resources.

“If people want to keep their animals, we want to help them be able to do that,” Barney said. “We don’t want there to be so much stigma that people won’t reach out for help for fear of judgment because in this moment right now they’re having a hard time feeding their animal.”

They also want adoptees to feel free to come back if their arrangement doesn’t work out.

“We want to make sure we’re finding the right fit where the family is happy and the pet is happy,” Barney said.

Barney said she and Eldredge have focused on expanding programs that support those positive outcomes, many of which TAW had already begun before they arrived.

That means building up the animal diversion and retention program with more call-takers to talk with owners and forming more partnerships with local businesses and veterinarians for more resources.

They’ve also worked to expand TAW’s transport program to send adoptable pets elsewhere, recently as far as Canada.

“There are — believe it or not — communities that don’t have enough adoptable pets to meet the demand,” Barney said.

Animal enrichment is another improvement; there’s now a calendar of rotating engagement-activities such as the oils and KONG toys to keep the dogs and cats stimulated.

Barney’s desire to see every pet find a loving home started with her own.

“My mom’s disabled, so we grew up with a service animal in our home,” Barney said. “I saw early on how important that human-animal bond is and how transformative animals can be in people’s lives and, I think, vice versa.”

A dog trainer for several years, Barney found herself taking a job at her local health department in Arizona — a “natural transition,” she quipped — and finding a passion for fixing up programs that showed room to improve.

When she was assigned to her local shelter, she fell in love with the passion of its employees and volunteers, and she honed her leadership skills on finding ways to support them in their work.

“All I did was kind of pave the way for them to be able to do what they were experts on,” she said.

Through the Best Friends program, that’s exactly what she hopes to do at TAW.

“They have come a really long way before we ever stepped foot in this community,” Barney said, referring to TAW’s progress. “It started with Mayor G.T. Bynum’s 2018 Comprehensive Animal Welfare Reform Plan, and it has just continued from there in steady improvement. I hope that with our presence here we can take it over that final hurdle but not without the tremendous work that’s been done before (Eldredge) and I got here.”

