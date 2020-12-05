Tulsans of the Year: Keith Elder makes history with symphony's ballpark performance

The concert drew national attention, and other orchestras around the country began exploring unusual venues for their concerts. ONEOK Field would also host a concert by the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College and Tulsa Opera’s unique adaptation of Verdi’s “Rigoletto” — another historic first for Tulsa — before the onset of winter weather (which forced the cancellation of the Tulsa Symphony’s Oct. 18 performance at ONEOK Field) put an end to outdoor concerts.

“I’ll be honest — I wasn’t surprised that we were the first orchestra in the country to return to live performing,” Elder said. “When I came to Tulsa last year, one of the first things that struck me was this city’s cutting-edge arts scene, and I was surprised that more people didn’t know how the arts are flourishing in Tulsa. So I’m so proud of this community and this orchestra to be the trailblazers in bringing back live arts performances.”

But winter is not going to end the Tulsa Symphony’s efforts to keep bringing orchestral music to Tulsa audiences. The orchestra recorded a concert of classical and contemporary music that was broadcast on radio station KWTU (88.7 FM) in November, and Elder said the orchestra is working on several plans for the coming year, with potential programs set through 2022.