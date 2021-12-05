Kajeer and Maggie Yar have been together forever.

They met at Maggie’s house when Kajeer was home from the University of Chicago for Christmas break. He was a freshman and just 18; she was a junior at Booker T. Washington High School and, as she’s quick to point out, “almost 17.”

Then came nine years of long-distance dating — Maggie went off to the University of Michigan, and both later attended law school — before they decided to make it official. Twenty-two years and three children later, you can find them spending much of their time in the Greenwood District, where they have been at the forefront of the revitalization of the historic neighborhood.

The Hille Foundation, established by Maggie Yar’s parents, Jo Bob and Mary Ann Hille, provides the vision and financial support for the work the Yars are responsible for carrying out.

“We try in what we do here (to be) within the same spirit of Greenwood — just that everybody is welcomed,” said Maggie Yar, who serves as the foundation’s executive director. “And it really does feel like a neighborhood here. It’s a community.”

The core of Greenwood wasn’t much of a community when the Hille Foundation began investing in the area about a decade ago. First came GreenArch LLC, a mixed-use development on the southwest corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street that opened in 2013. By the end of this year, 21 N. Greenwood will begin operations across the street, offering retail and commercial space on the ground floor, three floors of Class A office above, capped with a rooftop event center called The Vista at 21.

Kajeer Yar said GreenArch has filled a need for affordable housing for service workers and students who want to be downtown without having to pay sky-high rents. That’s one step toward building a diverse community.

Another is providing professional services like the ones the Yars hope will occupy 21 N. Greenwood.

“The district in its heyday, pre-massacre, post-massacre, wasn’t just simply gin joints and Count Basie,” Kajeer Yar said. “It was doctors, lawyers, financiers, restaurants, apartments, cleaners, shoe stores.”

The Yars’ role in sparking the redevelopment of Greenwood makes them worthy candidates for Tulsans of the Year — but that’s not what got them here. It was the land they didn’t develop.

The Hille Foundation — at the behest of the Yars, and with the full support of the foundation’s board — donated a third of an acre on the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street for the construction of Greenwood Rising history center.

That reduced the size of 21 N. Greenwood by about 10,000 square feet and added a penny or two to the cost of the project, but the Yars felt it was the right thing to do.

“It was important that if we donated the land, that first of all it had to be on the corner of Greenwood and Archer, and secondly, there wouldn’t be strings attached,” Maggie Yar said. “We would want to give it up so that Greenwood Rising could own the land free and clear.”

Kajeer Yar remembers when the cranes used to construct GreenArch nearly a decade ago were the only ones you’d see in the skies of Greenwood. Not anymore. Everywhere you look, new buildings are popping up.

The Yars insist they are just a small part of the development boom, but credit is due to this couple who bet on a passion project and are watching it pay off for the entire community. That, after all, was always the goal.

“We really saw Greenwood as a unique opportunity,” Maggie Yar said. “It blended all of the ideals we were looking for — revitalizing a part of downtown that has, in our opinion, Tulsa’s best and worst history all within these same blocks. So that is really why we focused here.

“We have always felt optimistic about Greenwood and felt that its coming of age or revitalization was coming, and we wanted to be part of it.”

