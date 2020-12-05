Tulsans of the Year: 'It's all about education': Tykebrean Cheshier fights racism with peace

“Every day, (the RSVPs) would go up by 2,000,” she said. “We were getting thousands of people saying they were coming.”

And they showed up. A greenspace next to Vernon AME Church was crowded with a sea of people who listened to speakers before setting off on a march, and it was one of the largest shows of ally support for Black lives leaders had seen in the community.

“Those four days before were just blood, sweat, tears; the whole nine yards,” she said. “No eating, no sleeping, no nothing. But it was worth it because people actually started listening and educating themselves, so I was very proud of it.”

In the days following, Cheshier condemned other rallies that were unlawful, and she continued to plan protests that were peaceful in nature with additional aspects to help the community. Some included canned food drives, others had clothing drives, and almost all had a voter registration table.

The “small changes” that took place in the hearts of witnesses and participants in response are what she has grown to appreciate most. They lead to conversations, she said, and conversations spark change.