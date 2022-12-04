Tulsans of the Year: Isaiah Jarvis celebrated for act of sportsmanship at Little League game

It’s been several months since Isaiah Jarvis of the Tulsa Nationals Little League team went viral for his remarkable moment of sportsmanship. Although a lot of unrelated things have changed in his life since, his appreciation of that experience hasn’t diminished.

After getting hit in the head with a pitch during the Little League World Series Southwest Regional final on Aug. 9, Jarvis eventually made his way to first base and noticed that the pitcher, Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was visibly upset and crying because he thought he’d hurt Jarvis.

The two had become friends at the hotel during the weeklong tournament, and when Jarvis saw how upset his friend was, he walked over to the pitcher’s mound and hugged Shelton, letting him know that he was OK.

Although Tulsa eventually lost that game, and the chance to play in the prestigious Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, that one moment was the one everyone remembered.

In the days afterward, as the video of the incident went viral, Jarvis received an onslaught of publicity, being interviewed numerous times by various print reporters and on local and national TV.

“It was very new, I had never been in that spot, I had a lot of interviews,” Jarvis recalled. “There were people that came to my house to interview me in my area of town; it was a lot. I liked it, but sometimes it could wear me out. I’m still getting noticed out in public, but that’s pretty much it.”

Even though his dad has since moved from Tulsa and Jarvis has had to transfer to a new school, in the town of Wister just outside Poteau, Jarvis has made new friends and is adjusting pretty well. He’s still playing baseball, now with a team based in nearby Arkansas. He still thinks back fondly on the whole experience at the Little League World Series Regional tournament.

“I just think, ‘That really happened?’ I would have never thought that happened, that I would have that opportunity,” said Jarvis, who recently turned 13. “I’m playing right now with an Arkansas team because it’s pretty close to Poteau. It’s going really good; I’m hitting really well.”

As for the fact that so many people around the nation were inspired by his remarkable display of sportsmanship, Jarvis feels proud of what he did and how his moment of compassion overshadowed the results on the scoreboard.

“I think it’s really cool that they’re using me as an example,” Jarvis said. “I think that’s really neat that I’m a good representation of what kindness and sportsmanship should look like.”