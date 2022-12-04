Tulsans of the Year: Honoring Saint Francis mass shooting first responders, victims, hospital staff

Some of the questions left swirling in the aftermath would take more time to answer.

Like, who was the shooter? And why did he do it?

But one question — how would Tulsa respond? — was put quickly and definitively to rest.

Following the June 1 mass shooting that claimed four lives on the Saint Francis Hospital campus — Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73 — many of the Tulsans who'd stepped forward in response would be singled out by community leaders.

Mayor G.T. Bynum set the tone, speaking for a grateful community in remarks he made at a news conference at the hospital.

Starting with praise for emergency responders, he said: "Everywhere I looked, to my left, to my right, there were officers running toward that building, jumping over bushes, getting around anything in their way, between them and that threat, so that they could save people. That is the law enforcement community that we have here in Tulsa."

The mayor then shifted focus to Saint Francis' own staff members and employees, for whom the horror came on top of two trying years of COVID-19 response.

Speaking to them directly, he said: "I want to thank all of you for coming to work today. Every day for years, including through the worst public health crisis we have ever faced as a city, you have put yourselves at risk to save the lives of people in this city. I hope you know how much it is appreciated. How grateful this community is for you and your work and the risks that you take and never even appreciating that you had to deal with this kind of risk and this kind of premeditated violence. And yet you are still here, ready to save more lives today."

Later, in October, Bynum recognized Saint Francis employees further, presenting them collectively with the key to the city.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis president and CEO, said the mayor's words and gesture were much appreciated.

"It goes a long way to just reaffirming for our caregivers that they've made the right choice as a career — that what they do is somewhat special, somewhat unique and is valued by the community."

Coinciding with the end of Robertson's first year in Tulsa and with Saint Francis, the tragedy was "unbelievably devastating," he said.

At the same time, it provided a window into the heart of his new community.

"The response from Tulsa was almost overwhelming," Robertson said. "And it was such an important part of the organizational healing that we've had to go through. Strength has come out of it for us as an organization, and I really attribute that to the community."

No one deserves more of the organization's gratitude, Robertson said, than the city's first responders.

In fact, he and a group of Saint Francis leaders told them so personally later, when they set up a meeting with members of the Tulsa Police Department's special operations unit.

Sometimes, an in-person "thank you" is the only kind that will do, Robertson said.

"As physicians, we all recognize that we're signing up to serve," he said. "But what they do — they literally sign up to potentially put themselves in harm's way to serve others, which I think is probably the highest calling."