Tulsans of the Year: Health care workers are putting their lives on the line every day to save others

At the outset of the pandemic, health care workers were showered with gift baskets, parades, encouraging roadside signs and impressive F-16 fly-bys at hospitals.

However, those expressions of thanks have waned, and the COVID-19 hospital admissions and virus-related deaths continue.

As Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, noted, these frontline heroes “are exhausted after wearing personal protective equipment for a bustling 12-hour shift over and over again.

“When they get in their car and drive home, they are truly spent,” Henry said. “When they enter unmasked apathy in public places — stores, restaurants and public gatherings — they feel defeated.”

During the past few months, we have told you the stories of their harrowing work.

And we told you about doctors and nurses who contracted the disease themselves before adequate protections and regulations were in place. Some worked from home offering virtual appointments to continue helping others.

Now, the daily statistics show we need our brave health care workers more than ever.