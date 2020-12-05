Tulsans of the Year: G.T. Bynum is leading the city in unprecedented times

In a year that’s seen Tulsa face some of its most pressing challenges to date, Mayor G.T. Bynum has not shied away from the demands of leadership.
It started with a search he initiated to finally answer lingering questions about possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The search, which is ongoing, has so far yielded an unmarked site containing 10 coffins. It remains to be determined if it’s massacre related, but it’s an important next step, the mayor said.
Then there’s Bynum’s part in Tulsa’s COVID-19 pandemic response.
From the moment Oklahoma’s first positive test was identified in Tulsa, the mayor has been engaged, including through some unprecedented direct actions.
Tulsa mayors would not normally intervene in a public health emergency, Bynum said, but “I knew we were living on borrowed time.”
Hearing from fellow mayors in coastal cities about how their outbreaks were overwhelming their health care systems, Bynum decided early on to invoke his mayoral powers.
Starting by restricting the size of gatherings, he went on to shut down bars and dine-in restaurants across the city and issue a stay-at-home order for residents.
Quick and timely action made the difference, he said.
“We acted early, and thankfully, Tulsans understood and we were able to save our local health system from the initial wave.”
Because the pandemic is still ongoing, it’s hard to have much perspective on it currently, Bynum said.
But in time, he said he believes, “people will be able to look back and see this for what it really was: one of the largest humanitarian initiatives in human history.”
Bynum added that it’s “incredibly moving” to him, “the people who sacrificed their own livelihoods, their own freedom of movement, schools closing, churches holding parking lot services — all to help protect our neighbors from ourselves.”
But time for reflection will come later, he said. For now, there’s still work to be done.
However long measures must be taken or kept in place, such as the mask mandate that Bynum also spearheaded, he said he believes Tulsans will continue to do what’s needed.
“We talk a lot about Tulsa being a generous city in a general or historic sense or about very wealthy people bestowing something on the community. But this response has been everyday people making profound personal sacrifices out of love for their neighbors. That is extraordinary.”
