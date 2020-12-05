Tulsans of the Year: G.T. Bynum is leading the city in unprecedented times

“We acted early, and thankfully, Tulsans understood and we were able to save our local health system from the initial wave.”

Because the pandemic is still ongoing, it’s hard to have much perspective on it currently, Bynum said.

But in time, he said he believes, “people will be able to look back and see this for what it really was: one of the largest humanitarian initiatives in human history.”

Bynum added that it’s “incredibly moving” to him, “the people who sacrificed their own livelihoods, their own freedom of movement, schools closing, churches holding parking lot services — all to help protect our neighbors from ourselves.”

But time for reflection will come later, he said. For now, there’s still work to be done.

However long measures must be taken or kept in place, such as the mask mandate that Bynum also spearheaded, he said he believes Tulsans will continue to do what’s needed.

“We talk a lot about Tulsa being a generous city in a general or historic sense or about very wealthy people bestowing something on the community. But this response has been everyday people making profound personal sacrifices out of love for their neighbors. That is extraordinary.”