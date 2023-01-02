Tulsans of the Year: Founder of outreach Evan Dougoud listens to homeless people's needs

Editor's Note This story originally published Dec. 4, 2022.

Evan Dougoud’s parents got divorced while he was a teenager growing up in Virginia.

“And life got really, really hard,” he says.

Some of his favorite school teachers took it upon themselves to check on him, ask how he was doing and, sometimes, simply listen.

“They kept me alive,” Dougoud says. “They really did. And so I wanted to kind of do that for somebody else.

"I wanted to help people — I just wasn’t sure how.”

His father moved to Tulsa after the divorce, and Dougoud followed in 2016, when he began working for Youth Services of Tulsa, a nonprofit that helps homeless young people. Clients related to him, Dougoud says, because he was still in his early 20s, not much older than most of them, and he had gotten a taste of homelessness while couch-surfing during the darkest phase of his parents’ breakup.

One day, some homeless teenagers under a bridge asked for his help.

“We want to share our stories,” they said.

“Well,” Dougoud replied, “I have this kind of broken camera that I could record you with.”

Making short videos for social media, Dougoud called the series “Bridge Talk” at first. But as the effort expanded and he began recording videos away from the bridge, it evolved into “BeHeard.”

The point was to listen to homeless Tulsans and, instead of telling them what to do, asking what they needed.

At one homeless camp north of downtown Tulsa in 2018, the answer surprised Dougoud.

“A shower would be nice,” a man told him.

It took three years to raise funds and organize a new nonprofit, but the BeHeard Movement set up its first mobile shower in July 2021. Mounted to a trailer, the shower facility could be towed to different areas of Tulsa on different days, serving a much wider homeless community than a permanent location.

This year, BeHeard added several new services to its roaming caravan, including a full-service barbershop, laundry machines and phone-charging stations. Most importantly, Dougoud says, BeHeard connects people to a variety of social services that can help them find jobs, health care and housing.

“I don’t want to be providing showers to somebody for the next five years,” he says. “The main thing is to help them get off the streets.”

Next year, Dougoud hopes to establish a permanent home base where the trailers can be stored and where BeHeard can offer the showers seven days a week.

“It’s more than just a shower,” he says. “It’s more than a haircut. It’s encouragement and empowerment. We’re trying to give people the tools to change their situation.”

