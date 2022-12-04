Tulsans of the Year: Former Wagoner star Malcolm Rodriguez explodes onto NFL scene

In his first NFL game, Detroit Lions starting linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez took a five-time Pro Bowler to the mat.

Clutching at the shoulder pads of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Rodriguez — a high school wrestling and football star at Wagoner who was an All-America linebacker at Oklahoma State — planted his feet and swung Kelce over his hips during a play in the second quarter.

Rodriguez, who weighs 70 pounds less than Kelce and is 11 years Kelce’s junior in NFL experience, had just successfully hip-tossed the center.

Just 15 minutes into his NFL career, Rodriguez — whom Lions coaches quickly dubbed “Rodrigo” in training camp — went viral.

“I thought I had him,” Kelce said afterward. “It was impressive.”

It’s just a small sample of why the Detroit faithful have become enamored with him and why he has been named a Tulsan of the Year. He went from a sixth-round pick at the bottom of the depth chart to a starter by the first game of the season, something no scout or coach predicted. The unlikely journey was all documented on HBO's popular "Hard Knocks" weekly TV series, which showcases NFL rookies as they try to make the team.

The confident rookie strolls up to Lions gamedays wearing cowboy hats with complementary boots. He wears western-cut button-up shirts with matching blue jeans.

“It’s the same thing he’s been doing since he was 6 years old,” said Rodriguez’s mother, Shanna, on seeing her son play in the NFL. “He’s just a little bigger and a little harder to get mad at.”

Lions fans have gotten a taste of what Oklahoma State fans had come to love.

“I suppose that just kind of came natural to me,” Rodriguez said. “I guess it just kind of showed my character and just be me.”

Rodriguez’s No. 44 Detroit jersey was the second-highest selling Lions jersey this offseason, behind only Detroit’s No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Aiden Hutchinson.

While Rodriguez is relishing the newfound fame, the odds have never been in his favor. After winning three state championships with the Bulldogs — playing both defensive back and quarterback for Wagoner coach Dale Condict — Rodriguez was only tabbed a three-star prospect by college recruiting sites.

Despite being undersized for the position, Rodriguez dazzled in his super-senior year alongside fellow linebacker Devin Harper, spearheading an OSU defense that ranked ninth in team defense in the country.

After opting to return for a final season after the 2020 season, Rodriguez dominated, accumulating 130 tackles. Those tackle stats ranked him highest in the Big 12 and sixth in the FBS.

After the defense powered OSU to an 11-1 regular season — the Cowboys’ best regular-season finish in a decade — Rodriguez was honored with the Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP after a 37-35 comeback win against Notre Dame.