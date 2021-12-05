As important as providing people in the community with the food they need is, Oasis Fresh Market was never intended to be just another grocery store.

“It’s right there in the name — Oasis,” A.J. Johnson said. “An oasis is a refuge, a safe place, a shelter. It’s a place where everyone feels welcome. That’s why one of the most important things we do here at Oasis is that we greet everyone who comes into the store. We want them to take a step inside and think, ‘Yes — I belong here.’”

Johnson is the majority owner and operator of Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave., the first full-service grocery store to open in north Tulsa in nearly 15 years, and the first black-owned grocery store in the community in decades.

The 16,500-square-foot store was funded through a partnership that involved the Tulsa Development Authority; the city of Tulsa, through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program; the George Kaiser Family Foundation; the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation;and the Zarrow Family Foundation.

The idea was to create a locally owned grocery store that would help alleviate north Tulsa’s status as a “food desert.” But Johnson, who served as executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center, a nonprofit service organization, wanted to provide more than mere comestibles.

“That is why we have the Oasis Project, which is the nonprofit element of this business,” Johnson said. “We want to bring in resources to help equip people for life.”

On the first Saturday of the month, the store hosts representatives from a variety of local businesses and organizations to offer patrons information about available services.

“We’ve had people from the University of Tulsa Law college, the Parent Child Center, Morton Health Services, local vendors with product giveaways,” Johnson said. “It’s a way to give people information about resources that maybe they had no idea existed.

“People want to feel that they are seen, that they are heard, that they are safe,” he said. “That’s why the Oasis Project exists — to do all we can to help the people in our community feel seen, heard and safe.”

Johnson’s work has also been seen by cities around the country.

“We’ve only been open for less than a year, but not a day goes by that I don’t get a phone call from someone in some other town, asking how we’ve been able to do what we do, and wanting us to show them how to do something similar,” he said.

Johnson said a franchise program that could ultimately place Oasis Fresh Markets in other “food desert” communities throughout the country is in the works. But he said that one of the secrets of Oasis’ success might be difficult to replicate elsewhere.

“The public-private partnership model in Tulsa is unique and very special,” Johnson said. “Tulsa has the reputation of being one of the most philanthropic cities in the country.

“Tulsa has a lot of great people — some with titles, some without titles — and one thing they all have in common is that they sincerely care about their community,” he said. “I’m always hearing from people, grandmas to garbage men, who tell me they like what they see us trying to do here at Oasis. And those words of encouragement keep me pushing forward.”

