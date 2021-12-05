Well before COVID-19, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist had to learn to expect the unexpected when working with students.

Leading a district of more than 32,000 students and almost 6,000 employees during a pandemic with ever-changing public health guidance just magnified the importance of that.

“I don’t think any of us imagined what we’ve gone through in the last year and a half,” the fifth-year superintendent said. “It’s been extraordinarily difficult. It’s already challenging to be an educator in Oklahoma where we do not prioritize our children, sadly, and the pandemic has really exacerbated and brought to light the inequities that exist in our communities in Oklahoma.”

Despite public criticism about the decision, TPS followed the guidance of public health officials and kept the majority of its students in distance learning longer than other area districts during the 2020-2021 school year as part of an effort to prevent further community spread of COVID-19.

Although some special education students and elementary grades had in-person classes during the fall 2020 semester, the majority of TPS students did not return to campus for full in-person instruction until February.

The district was relying on advice from public health professionals to make that call, but Gist acknowledged that that did not make the decision any easier, particularly when that guidance was constantly changing to reflect new information about COVID-19.

Further compounding the problem, she said, is the need to strike a balance among the mental health, safety and academic concerns of staff, students and their families.

“It has been excruciating to try to find that balance and to make decisions that no matter what you decide, have huge implications on students, your team and all of their families,” Gist said. “When you think back to the very first part of the pandemic when we started our year, every health professional — nationally and locally — said ‘Do not start the year in person,’ so it felt important to follow that guidance.”

Despite the additional challenges brought on by the pandemic, the district was able to expand some of its more popular programs in 2021, including increasing the number of neighborhood schools offering dual language instruction and the addition of TPS’ second Montessori program. Additional further expansion of both programs is not off the table, Gist said.

“We have continued to grow access in the district,” she said. “We’re very interested in growing both our Montessori programs and our language programs.”

