Tulsans of the Year: Cherokee filmmaker Brit Hensel makes history at Sundance Film Festival

Brit Hensel makes films — and history.

In 2022, Hensel became the first female citizen of the Cherokee Nation to direct an official Sundance Film Festival selection. Because she brought positive attention to Tulsa and the Cherokee Nation, she has been selected among Tulsans of the Year. Keep reading to find out why animal lovers will endorse the honor.

A Tulsa resident since 2019, Hensel crafted a film, “ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught),” that was selected for Sundance’s short films program. The film is about community and our responsibility to it as Cherokee people, said Hensel.

Asked about the importance of sharing Cherokee stories, Hensel said, “I am Cherokee, so the things I create are innately Cherokee. I believe I have a responsibility to work hard to uplift my community and the people around me. I believe I have a responsibility to keep learning and growing in the ways of my culture and language. One of the ways I do that is through creating and telling stories. As long as my work accomplishes that, I believe I’m moving in the right direction.”

Unfortunately, the in-person premiere of Hensel’s film at Sundance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Selected films got an online premiere instead. Silver lining: “I got to show my film for the first time at Circle Cinema, which was very special for me because I could share it with people and community I really care about,” Hensel said.

Aside from storytelling, Hensel is most passionate about animals and animal welfare. She said the state and city have a great deal to improve on in regard to animal welfare.

“I’ve decided to do my part where I can,” she said. “Myself, my sister and many folks on the crew of ‘Reservation Dogs’ formed a collective of sorts, and we rescued 14 dogs/cats during the filming of season two of the show.”

Hensel said they collaborated with Tulsa to get the animals medical care and homes. They have since gone on to back a mobile clinic in the Okmulgee neighborhood where the television show “Reservation Dogs” is filmed. Offered were free spaying and neutering, heartworm tests, flea and tick preventative measures, grooming and food.

“There was an amazing turnout, and it was proof that if services and support are made accessible, people can be blessed,” she said. “We are hoping to raise money to build fences for some very deserving dogs and their families. The goal moving forward is to partner with the tribes in Tulsa and start making a larger impact for our people and their companion animals. I believe if we are taking care of our animals, we can better take care of those around us. We are all connected.”