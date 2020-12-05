Tulsans of the Year: Carlisha Williams Bradley advocates for youths, education

She later served as the executive director of the Tulsa Legacy Charter School, leading to becoming the first Oklahoma charter school to join the prestigious Charter School Growth Fund and NewSchools Venture Funds. She served on a national charter school board and supported Tulsa Public Schools as a senior consultant for strategy and talent development.

Currently, she is the executive director of Impact Tulsa, a partnership of school districts and nonprofits to use data for better outcomes and advocacy.

Lessons from the pandemic will inform the work of Impact Tulsa for years, she said.

“COVID-19 exacerbated inequities we already knew existed; this has been driven to the forefront and is an important part of public education and the power of partnership,” Bradley said. “It will network people to come together, to convene stakeholders and align resources … to make significant changes.”

Bradley, always an optimist, said she believes the struggles of 2020 can lead to a better community.