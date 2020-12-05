 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsans of the Year: Carlisha Williams Bradley advocates for youths, education

Tulsans of the Year: Carlisha Williams Bradley advocates for youths, education

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisha Williams Bradley

Carlisha Williams Bradley at Tulsa Legacy Charter School Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD

 MIKE SIMONS

Carlisha Williams Bradley took on this challenging year with confidence and decisiveness.

In the pandemic’s early days, state leaders started deferring decisions to local levels. As a member of the state Board of Education, Bradley didn’t want to shirk that responsibility.

She was among the three board members pushing for strong statewide requirements, stating, “We are in the midst of something that is far worse than we ever predicted.”

Bradley was right but was outvoted. After the meeting, she received an overwhelming response from teachers, parents and students thanking her.

“I’m grateful people are paying attention, learning how to be involved and learning how to advocate,” Bradley said.

Bradley also spoke strongly about the violations of Epic Charter Schools revealed by a state audit, not a popular statement by supporters of the school.

As a successful founder of a charter school and member of a national charter school board, Bradley spoke about these possible violations with credibility and experience.

These were bold, smart and courageous positions, making her a Tulsan of the Year.

A native of Tulsa, Bradley’s professional life is advocating for youths and education. She founded the international nonprofit Women Empowering Nations 11 years ago, now operating in Africa, Oklahoma and Texas.

She later served as the executive director of the Tulsa Legacy Charter School, leading to becoming the first Oklahoma charter school to join the prestigious Charter School Growth Fund and NewSchools Venture Funds. She served on a national charter school board and supported Tulsa Public Schools as a senior consultant for strategy and talent development.

Currently, she is the executive director of Impact Tulsa, a partnership of school districts and nonprofits to use data for better outcomes and advocacy.

Lessons from the pandemic will inform the work of Impact Tulsa for years, she said.

“COVID-19 exacerbated inequities we already knew existed; this has been driven to the forefront and is an important part of public education and the power of partnership,” Bradley said. “It will network people to come together, to convene stakeholders and align resources … to make significant changes.”

Bradley, always an optimist, said she believes the struggles of 2020 can lead to a better community.

“I’m looking forward to creating a unique opportunity to see what is working so we can come together and work to harness the power of community,” Bradley said. “I see in this pandemic, a focus inward for solutions and interventions. There is a shift to gather the voices and perspectives of everyone involved in the problem and those most approximate to the challenge.”

Tulsa World Magazine's 2020 Tulsans of the Year

Read about the other Tulsans of the Year

Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376

ginnie.graham@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @GinnieGraham

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News