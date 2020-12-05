Tulsans of the Year: Bryce Thompson is fourth Tulsan to earn national honor

Thompson’s father, Rod, played for the University of Tulsa and his maternal grandfather, Marshall Rogers, played for KU and in the NBA.

“Being able to walk down the hall next to the field house and see his (Rogers’) name on the wall is pretty surreal,” Thompson said.

There is a significance for Thompson choosing to wear No. 24 for KU.

“My dad wore 24 his first year at Tulsa, so a little is for him but 24 was mainly for Kobe Bryant,” Thompson said. “Kobe, who wore that number for the Lakers, has always been my all-time favorite player. I have read his books and studied his game and work ethic for a long time so I thought it would be a special way to honor him.”

It’s rare for a college athlete to play for the same Hall-of-Fame coach that his father did, but that’s the case for Thompson. KU head coach Bill Self coached Rod at TU, as did KU assistant Norm Roberts.

“I go back and watch film of my dad playing and to see them coaching is unbelievable,” Thompson said. “It’s really cool. I just want to keep working and make everyone here and especially back home in Tulsa and the state proud.”

