Tulsans of the Year: Bryan Crowe leads BOK Center, Cox Center to break records

Editor's Note

This story originally published Dec. 4, 2022.

Who knew what live events might be like in a post-pandemic world?

Uncertainty gave way to prosperity.

BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center came rocking and rolling out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the leadership of General Manager Bryan Crowe, multiple venue records were broken and the community was the beneficiary of support beyond just economic impact.

Crowe is a newcomer to Tulsa after spending 17 years in El Paso. When told he was being honored as a Tulsan of the Year, he expressed appreciation for his “team.”

"I’m honored and humbled," he said. "Tulsa has been so welcoming and generous, but this recognition should go to our entire ASM Tulsa team, from front line through leadership. Our successes are a tribute to the efforts of so many who believed and continue to believe in the power of live experiences and that Tulsa is the premier destination for music, comedy, sports, professional conferences and more. I’m grateful to be in Tulsa with this team."

BOK Center’s first 87 events (from Oct. 21, 2021 through Sept. 27, 2022) with Crowe at the helm generated an economic impact figure of $84,791,880. In essentially the same time span, Cox Business Convention Center hosted 113 events, and the economic impact was $14,141,346. Both ASM Global-managed venues have signed an all-time high of multi-year contracts, including five-year deals with the FFA (Future Farmers of America Conference) and PBR (Professional Bull Riders).

Among records that fell:

• BOK Center hosted 10 events in 13 days in what can be described as the busiest two weeks in venue history.

• Cox Business Convention Center hosted five events in one day.

•The Eagles’ May 16 performance at BOK Center was the highest-grossing concert in BOK Center history.

Community support initiatives included 2,000 donated tickets (worth $120,000) to 70-plus Tulsa organizations and 370 hours of culinary staff donated time to nonprofit and culinary organizations, plus community contributions and scholarships for Tulsa students.

Crowe is a supporter of staff diversity, equity and inclusion. Of 112 full-time employees (26 hired since his arrival) and 383 part-time employees (132 since his arrival), 52% are racially or ethnically diverse, 48% are female and 58% are over 40 years old.

Crowe, who serves on the Visit Tulsa board, supports the mission of increasing tourism in Tulsa. He and other ASM Tulsa employees worked with other local attractions (including the Tulsa Zoo and Philbrook Museum) to help live events across the city operate safely following the pandemic. 

There were some skeptics before it opened about how downtown Tulsa couldn't support a giant arena, but nearly 15 years later, the BOK Center brought many memorable shows and events.
Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

