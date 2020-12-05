Tulsans of the Year: Bruce Dart reflects on the moment when he knew everything would change

A self-described “military brat” who moved around a lot growing up, he started his career in public health in Omaha, Nebraska, and worked his way up the ranks.

No career challenge Dart has faced, though, compares to that of COVID-19.

Before the virus spread to Oklahoma, “I knew this was going to be different just by the way people were reacting to it,” he said.

When a group of Oklahomans were quarantined on a cruise ship, “it took us a lot of work and about two weeks to get them back here, and a lot of it was just fear and people being afraid to have anything to do with the process. Because there was so little known about the virus.”

Dart said Tulsa Health Department’s goal all along has been “merely trying to keep people safe.”

The recommendations have not been popular with everyone, and he gets that, he said. But what’s harder to understand, he added, is how much the disagreement has been fueled by “political ideology.”

“That’s been quite the experience, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “We’ve just got to continue to focus on the science.”

At the same time, Dart is not surprised by Tulsa’s overall handling of the crisis.