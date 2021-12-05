In 2019, Valley National Bank made a bold statement by announcing it was rebranding as Vast Bank and building a six-story, mixed-use office building downtown.

But what Vast did in 2021 was even bolder.

It became the first federally chartered bank to receive approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to provide customers the ability to buy, sell and custody cryptocurrency directly from a checking account.

For his efforts in achieving the milestone, Vast Bank CEO Brad Scrivner has been chosen by Tulsa World Magazine as a Tulsan of the Year.

“The Biolchinis (the bank was founded by Bob Biolchini in 1982) are a very generous, very entrepreneurial family that wants to see good things happen in Tulsa,” Scrivner said. “As we have success, we want to invest back and be a part of this exciting story that’s going on in Tulsa. We think it’s a really exciting place to be.

“If we’re going to have to figure out a way to compete and stay relevant to ever-changing customer preferences and ongoing technological advances, we felt like we needed to do things differently. So, we felt like there was an opportunity for us to move into a digital leadership position.”

Early in 2021, Vast executed an end-to-end cryptocurrency transaction. Later in the year it rolled out its crypto banking service.

Cryptocurrency is an emerging technology-based form of digital money with benefits over traditional currencies that include advanced security, reduced intermediaries, cross-border transactions and nearly instant settlement, even with large transactions.

Through Vast’s crypto banking application, customers will have the ability to purchase a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano (Ada), Ethereum (Ether), Litecoin, Orchid and Algorand.

“If you think about a safe deposit box, in the physical world in terms of a bank, the bank owns the box, itself, but you as the owner own the contents, whether it’s jewelry or art or gold,” said Scrivner, 52. “The bank is the custodian, the safe keeper of that asset.

“That is a direct parallel with the digital assets. The digital wallet is just the safe deposit box in a digital format. The cryptocurrencies are just those digital assets sitting inside that digital wallet.”

The extra layer of reassurance that banks have traditionally provided will continue to push financial institutions into the crypto sector, Scrivner said.

“There are those folks out there who are crypto-curious,” he said. “They hear about these things. But they are uncomfortable going out and investing directly with an exchange or directly with the Fintech. So, now you have a national bank that has come in, highly regulated, and 60% of those folks who are crypto-curious say, ‘Yes, if my bank is involved, I’m willing to invest.’”

A former defensive back for the University of Missouri, Scrivner said his financial achievements are the work of many, just as they were during his days playing football in the Big Eight Conference.

“There are players whose role is more visible but it takes the entire team to be able to drive the high-performance culture, to build the things we are building,” he said. “From the shareholders to our executives, to our tellers, to the entire organization, we have really built an amazing team.”

