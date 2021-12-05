As a part-time employee of a downtown Bixby ice cream shop, he hears the whispers from customers: “Is that Braylin Presley behind the counter? I think that’s Braylin Presley.”

It is, in fact, Braylin Presley behind the counter.

When he wasn’t making dazzling plays as a senior for the Bixby High School football program, he was scooping ice cream treats. A labor of love.

“Oh, yeah. I really, really like ice cream,” said Presley, whose favorites are strawberry shortcake and cherry pineapple pecan. “If people come in and they know who I am, I don’t make a big deal out of it. I also don’t shy away from it.

“Recently, there was a family of four with some young boys. They came in and recognized me. We talked for 10 minutes. I can be good at football, but it’s more important to be a good human. That’s a lot more important than football.”

When Presley graduates in May, he’ll do so as one of the more accomplished athletes in Tulsa-area football history.

Running parallel to Bixby’s quest for a fourth consecutive state championship was Presley’s bid for a personal distinction — to become the first Tulsa County football player to twice win the Tulsa World’s state Player of the Year award.

Presley and his older brother already have a cool distinction. Before Braylin was the 2020 Tulsa World state Player of the Year, Brennan Presley won the same award in 2019. Brennan now is a sophomore wide receiver at Oklahoma State.

The only other brothers each to have been selected as the Tulsa World state player of the year were Midwest City’s Mike Gundy (1985) and Cale Gundy (1989).

During a summer breakfast at the Presley kitchen table, Arthur Presley learned for the first time that his sons and the Gundy brothers are linked.

“Why am I just now hearing this?” Arthur said. “That’s pretty cool. That’s unbelievable, really.”

As Braylin spent the first 12 years of his life in Tulsa and the past five in Bixby, he has fans, friends and acquaintances all over the place. So do his siblings and parents. Older brother Brandon played football at Booker T. Washington. Older sisters Britney and Brandee were decorated track athletes before Braylin and Brennan became football stars.

Currently an eighth-grader, Braeden Presley is the youngest sibling and on the same level of football talent occupied by his brothers.

The Presley kids’ mom — Tia Presley — was a basketball and track athlete at Booker T. Washington. Arthur Presley is a former Hale running back and for 29 years has been a mechanical journeyman for the City of Tulsa.

“Eventually, I want to get into architecture and marketing,” Braylin says about life after football. “People think I’m crazy when I say this, but before I’m 40, I want to be a millionaire.

“I want to be in a position where my parents and sisters and brothers never have to work another day in their lives. I want to take care of the next generation of Presleys.”

